Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Allegion worth $82,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Allegion stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $134.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

