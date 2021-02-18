Alliance Global Partners Raises Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $32.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLRY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Tilray by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

