Alliance Global Partners Raises Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $32.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLRY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.37.
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
