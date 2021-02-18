Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $904.78

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 904.78 ($11.82) and traded as high as GBX 918.05 ($11.99). Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.97), with a volume of 334,282 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 904.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 859.98.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 59 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £541.62 ($707.63).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

