Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Allison Transmission worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

