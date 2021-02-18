Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.46. 60,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 927,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $1,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

