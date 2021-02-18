AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen Sells 2,320 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,988.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALVR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AlloVir presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 642,962 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AlloVir by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $16,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

