AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Ann M. Leen Sells 3,050 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 233,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

