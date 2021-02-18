Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Lisa Khorey Sells 15,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00.

MDRX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

