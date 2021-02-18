Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Lisa Khorey Sells 15,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00.
MDRX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.96.
MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
