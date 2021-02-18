Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.52 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

