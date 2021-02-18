Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.
In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
