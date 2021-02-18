Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

