Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Down 9.4%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 51,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,350,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

