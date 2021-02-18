Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.27. Alpha Bank A.E. shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 91,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Alpha Bank A.E. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

