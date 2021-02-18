Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $20.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,886.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,690.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.