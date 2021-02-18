Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,110.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,886.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,690.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.