Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Twilio accounts for about 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $30.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.50. 111,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of -158.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $441.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.25.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock valued at $58,646,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

