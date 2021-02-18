Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALTR stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -310.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $158,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $16,230,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

