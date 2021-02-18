Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Trading Down 5.3%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.59. 114,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,619,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.