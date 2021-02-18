Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin comprises approximately 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amarin worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 230,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,929,340. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.03.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

