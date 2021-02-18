Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $866,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,595 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,832. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,308.64 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,237.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

