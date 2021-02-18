Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241,500 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,146,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 5,799,859 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

