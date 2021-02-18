AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of AMC Networks worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

