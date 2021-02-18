AMEPAY Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 148.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $12.81 million and $2.05 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY token can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 607.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

AMEPAY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

