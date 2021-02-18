America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.70 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

