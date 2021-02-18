American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

