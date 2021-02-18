American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMT opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

