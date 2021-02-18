American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Decreased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.43. 8,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,155. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.