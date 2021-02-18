American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

