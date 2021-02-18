American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report sales of $424.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $422.90 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $395.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

