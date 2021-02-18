Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,067. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

