AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $4.00. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 10,176 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriServ Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

