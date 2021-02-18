AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 21,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

