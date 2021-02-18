Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,781,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420,230 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Amgen worth $3,168,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $235.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

