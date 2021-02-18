AMO Coin (AMO) Hits Market Cap of $14.36 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $2.08 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00854676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.05097980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,556,519,131 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

