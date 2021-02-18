Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,844 shares of company stock worth $2,475,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

