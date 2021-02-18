AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 11,700 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for about 3.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.07% of Yandex worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,696. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 206.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

