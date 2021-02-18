AMS Capital Ltda Has $22.11 Million Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the quarter. XP accounts for about 4.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.10% of XP worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of XP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after purchasing an additional 274,920 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in XP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 2,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.50.

XP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

