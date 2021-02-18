AMS Capital Ltda Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AMS Capital Ltda cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $17.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $762.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,816. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

