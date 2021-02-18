AMS Capital Ltda Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 764,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,000. Suzano accounts for about 1.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of Suzano at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

