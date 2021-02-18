AMS Capital Ltda Purchases Shares of 72,050 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,000. DocuSign comprises about 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DOCU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.70. 14,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

