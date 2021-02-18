AMS Capital Ltda Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.