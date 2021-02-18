AMS Capital Ltda Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $593.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.