AMS Capital Ltda Sells 4,550 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 20.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $104,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,883.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,828.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,813.32 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

