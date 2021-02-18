Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.