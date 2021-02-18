Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.24% of Analog Devices worth $677,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

ADI traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.26. 68,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,906. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

