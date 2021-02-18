Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.96.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

