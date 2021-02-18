Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,624,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 571,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

