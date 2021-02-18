Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.92 Million

Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $824.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.20 million and the highest is $831.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $780.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

