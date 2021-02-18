Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $326.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.89 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. UBS Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $32.16 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -535.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

