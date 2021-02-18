Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $11.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.32 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $45.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.58 billion to $46.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

