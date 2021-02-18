Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

CEMI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 534,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,946. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

